Canada could lose its measles elimination status if spread lingers, PHAC advisor says

Public health nurse Lauri Bidinot demonstrates how to give a measles shot to a young girl at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted May 8, 2025 1:19 pm.

Last Updated May 8, 2025 5:33 pm.

TORONTO — A senior medical advisor with the Public Health Agency of Canada says the country could lose its measles elimination status if the highly contagious disease continues to spread into the fall.

Dr. Marina Salvadori warned of the possibility Thursday as cases in Ontario grew by nearly 200 infections, adding that would only occur if prolonged spread continued beyond mid-October 2025.

“That could happen. But I think that when people hear ‘lose elimination status,’ they have a lot of fear that measles will re-establish itself again and be common, and we will all be exposed to it through the next decades,” said Salvadori, noting it does not have to mean measles is here to stay.

Even if elimination status ends, “I do believe that we can eliminate measles again in our country,” she said.

Measles elimination is the absence of continuous disease transmission for 12 months or more in a geographic area. Canada achieved that status in 1998.

On Thursday, Public Health Ontario reported 197 more infections over the last week, bringing the province’s tally of probable and confirmed cases to 1,440 since an outbreak began in October.

Salvadori said public health officials have been meeting with the United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with public health colleagues in Mexico over commonalities in the outbreak, which has struck all three countries.

“We’re all dealing with the same thing, and we’re all working really well together to help get insights and understand what’s going on,” she said.

In Ontario, there have been 101 hospitalizations, including 75 children, and eight patients have been in intensive care. Dr. Sarah Wilson, a public health physician at Public Health Ontario, noted hospitalizations represent seven per cent of Ontario’s outbreak cases.

“To me, that’s another really clear representation of how measles infections can have very severe complications and it absolutely is not a trivial infection,” said Wilson.

Alberta reported Thursday that its overall case count had reached 313 since mid-March, including 19 hospitalizations.

Saskatchewan updated its cumulative count Thursday to 27 cases. The province’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said he expected to see new cases every day moving forward.

“We are now in Saskatchewan part of the unprecedented North American measles outbreak,” Shahab said at a news conference in Regina.

“We should not be seeing measles in 2025. That we are seeing some outbreaks in specific communities as if it was the 1950s means that the social contract of keeping each other safe and protected is broken.”

On Wednesday, Manitoba reported it had reached 24 cases. Nova Scotia and Northwest Territories each reported measles cases earlier this week, marking their first since this outbreak began.

— With files from Jeremy Simes in Regina

Top Stories

Robert Prevost, first pope from U.S. in history of the Catholic Church, takes the name Leo XIV

Robert Prevost, the Chicago-born missionary who spent his career ministering in Peru and took over the Vatican’s powerful office of bishops, was elected the first pope from the United...

1h ago

What Trump's agreement with the U.K. suggests about trade talks with Canada

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump's preliminary trade agreement with the United Kingdom sent a signal to countries around the world — including Canada — about the goals of his campaign to...

1h ago

Self-driving delivery vehicle pilot project coming to Toronto; councillors raise concerns

Some of Toronto's streets will soon serve as the testing grounds for Canadian automotive giant Magna International Inc.'s "automated last-mile delivery vehicles," sparking concerns from city councillors...

51m ago

Toilets, diapers, and trash: Pickering neighbourhoods swamped by illegal dumping

If you do a quick drive down a long stretch of William Jackson Drive between Earl Grey Avenue and Taunton Road in Pickering, you might label the view from the car seat as picturesque. "It's a beautiful...

Speakers Corner

4h ago

