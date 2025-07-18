Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York.

Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying groceries in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area near Don Mills Road and was loading them into her vehicle when she was attacked just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Pestonji was rushed to a local trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say 14-year-old Kymani Wint of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder.

Photo of 14-year-old Kymani Wint wanted for second-degree murder. TPS/HO

Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify Wint, which will expire on Wednesday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m.

Wint is described as approximately five-feet-seven, 135 pounds with a skinny build, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with “New York – 555” written on the front in white lettering. He was last seen wearing a balaclava-style face covering with his hood up, and carrying a black satchel.

