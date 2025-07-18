breaking

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Shahnaz Pestonji is seen in this undated photo. HO

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated July 18, 2025 5:52 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York.

Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying groceries in the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area near Don Mills Road and was loading them into her vehicle when she was attacked just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Pestonji was rushed to a local trauma centre, where she was later pronounced dead.

Police say 14-year-old Kymani Wint of Toronto is wanted for second-degree murder.

Photo of 14-year-old Kymani Wint wanted for second-degree murder. TPS/HO

Police have obtained judicial authorization to identify Wint, which will expire on Wednesday, July 23, at 4:00 p.m.

Wint is described as approximately five-feet-seven, 135 pounds with a skinny build, wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with “New York – 555” written on the front in white lettering. He was last seen wearing a balaclava-style face covering with his hood up, and carrying a black satchel.

More to come

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

3h ago

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog striking and killing teen boy: Durham police

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police confirm. It's not clear if the boy was in the water at the time or on a...

1h ago

Toronto's Boxing Day killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting

The man convicted in the 2005 Toronto Boxing Day murder of a 15-year-old was granted full parole in January after being assessed as having a 76 per cent chance of recidivism. Seven months after getting...

2h ago

Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Upon...

4h ago

Top Stories

'Worst time of my life': Family grieving the loss of mother and wife in unprovoked stabbing

Shahnaz Pestonji was out shopping for groceries like she always does on Thursdays, but when she didn't arrive home at her usual time, her husband Soli began to worry. Just as he was about to head out...

3h ago

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog striking and killing teen boy: Durham police

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police confirm. It's not clear if the boy was in the water at the time or on a...

1h ago

Toronto's Boxing Day killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting

The man convicted in the 2005 Toronto Boxing Day murder of a 15-year-old was granted full parole in January after being assessed as having a 76 per cent chance of recidivism. Seven months after getting...

2h ago

Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police. Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11. Upon...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

18h ago

2:55
Honda Indy road closures add fuel to traffic congestion

‘It’s a nightmare’: While Indy drivers race around the city, Toronto commuters are left parked once again. Brandon Choghri with the frustration from drivers, as road closures pile onto Toronto’s traffic woes.

23h ago

1:07
Woman fatally stabbed in North York parking lot

A woman was fatally stabbed in North York outside an apartment building in a parking lot.
2:29
Police say man in his 20s fatally shot in Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was shot dead in the Yorkdale Mall parking lot and a portion of the shopping centre entrance will remain closed as they continue their investigation.
2:16
'It's very scary': Yorkdale Mall shoppers in shock following fatal shooting

Commuters and shoppers arriving at Yorkdale Mall were left in shock after an early morning fatal shooting that occurred in the parking lot.

More Videos