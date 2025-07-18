OPP arrest Burlington man after death threats made against Ontario’s environment minister

Ontario MPP Todd McCarthy attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By John Marchesan

Posted July 18, 2025 6:54 pm.

Provincial police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with alleged death threats made against a minister in Doug Ford’s government.

Police say they launched an investigation on July 8 after threats were made against MPP Todd McCarthy, the Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks.

Erik Adler of Burlington was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering threats to cause death.

According to police, he was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 11.

No further details about the nature of the threats made were released.

This is the second arrest in three days related to death threats made against an elected official.

On Tuesday, police in Peel Region arrested a 29-year-old man who allegedly made death threats against Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown back in June.

