Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Shaquan Mesquito, 31, of Toronto. He's wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon. Photo: TPS.

By Meredith Bond

Posted July 18, 2025 1:22 pm.

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

Upon arrival, police located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from serious stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Shaquan Mesquito, 31, of Toronto.

Mesquito was previously convicted for his role in one of the worst mass shootings in Toronto’s history.

He pleaded guilty to counselling to murder and uttering a threat to a person to cause bodily harm in the shooting that killed two people and injured 22.

Toronto police located Mesquito on Thursday and he was taken into custody. He’s been charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Top Stories

Small plane crashes in Lake Scugog striking and killing teen boy: Durham police

A teenage boy has died after he was struck by a plane that crashed on Lake Scugog on Friday afternoon, Durham Regional Police confirm. It's not clear if the boy was in the water at the time or on a...

updated

0m ago

Toronto's Boxing Day killer granted full parole 7 months before Montreal shooting

The man convicted in the 2005 Toronto Boxing Day murder of a 15-year-old was granted full parole in January after being assessed as having a 76 per cent chance of recidivism. Seven months after getting...

3m ago

Man, 28, identified in fatal shooting at Yorkdale Mall parking lot

Police have identified a 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in the parking lot of Yorkdale Mall. Investigators were called to the mall, located at Highway 401 and Dufferin Street, just before 6:15...

7m ago

Canadian citizen who was locked up in UAE prison says he was denied due process and medical care

A trip to the Middle East ended horribly for a Canadian citizen who is now back home and speaking out about what he calls a lack of help from the Canadian government for allegations of poor treatment while...

3h ago

