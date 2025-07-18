Suspect arrested in Yonge and Dundas stabbing

The suspect wanted in a stabbing at Yonge and Dundas streets has been arrested by Toronto Police.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing in the area around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11.

Upon arrival, police located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from serious stab wounds. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Shaquan Mesquito, 31, of Toronto.

Mesquito was previously convicted for his role in one of the worst mass shootings in Toronto’s history.

He pleaded guilty to counselling to murder and uttering a threat to a person to cause bodily harm in the shooting that killed two people and injured 22.

Toronto police located Mesquito on Thursday and he was taken into custody. He’s been charged with attempt murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.