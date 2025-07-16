Toronto police are appealing to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place last week in the city’s downtown core.

Officers responded to a call for a stabbing around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 11, in the area of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East.

Upon arrival, police located a 30-year-old male victim suffering from serious stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Following an investigation, police identified the suspect as Shaquan Mesquito, 31, of Toronto. He’s wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Police have not indicated whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

Authorities warn that the suspect is considered dangerous and should not be approached. The man’s image has been released to the public in hopes of gathering information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.