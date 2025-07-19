Historic Quebec scout camp to become conservation land, recreational tourism site

A cabin and the canteen are shown at the Tamaracouta Scout Reserve in Mille-Isles, Que., Saturday, July 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2025 3:23 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2025 3:39 pm.

MILLE-ISLES, QUEBEC — The new buyers of a more than century-old Scouts camp site north of Montreal say the property will become a mix of conservation land and a recreational tourism site.

Scouts Canada announced earlier this week that it has sold Tamaracouta Scout Reserve to entrepreneur Eric Desroches, in partnership with the Nature Conservancy of Canada and the town of Mille-Isles, Que.

A project manager for the Nature Conservancy of Canada told a town meeting today that the organization will spend about $3.5 million to acquire some 82 per cent of the land.

Catherine Lefebvre said the organization is acquiring more than 200 hectares, but will cede around 90 of them to the town of Mille-Isles, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Opened in 1912, the camp closed in 2019 after what Scouts Canada called years of successive financial hardship and looming costly repairs. Scouts Canada previously described the property as the oldest operating Scout camp in the world.

Desroches told the meeting that the portion of the land he will own will be developed into an ecotourism project, but that he hasn’t yet worked out the details.


Top Stories

Tomorrowland says Canadian woman has died after attending music festival in Belgium

A spokeswoman for the Tomorrowland music festival says a Canadian woman has died after attending the large gathering in Belgium. Debby Wilmsen says in an emailed statement that a 35-year-old Canadian...

2h ago

Man wanted in suspected dog attack in Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood

Authorities are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with a suspected dog attack that happened in Toronto’s Kensington-Chinatown neighbourhood earlier this month. According to Toronto police,...

1h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

5h ago

Man wanted in North York sexual assault investigation

Authorities are on the hunt for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting someone in North York. According to Toronto police, the incident happened on July 17, near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street. Officers...

1h ago

