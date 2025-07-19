Man fatally struck by passing car on Hwy. 401 while assessing a separate collision

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 60s early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the eastbound Highway 401, near Dixon Road.

Investigators say the man was driving an SUV and was involved in a collision with a transport truck. When he got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, police say he was then struck by a passing car.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two other people from the scene were also transported to a hospital with injuries.

Heavy delays are expected in the area while crews investigate and clean up debris.

There is no access to the eastbound Highway 401 from the northbound Highway 427.