Man fatally struck by passing car on Hwy. 401 while assessing a separate collision

Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 19, 2025 8:30 am.

Provincial police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision that killed a man in his 60s early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, the crash happened at approximately 5:00 a.m. on the eastbound Highway 401, near Dixon Road.

Investigators say the man was driving an SUV and was involved in a collision with a transport truck. When he got out of his vehicle to inspect the damage, police say he was then struck by a passing car.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Two other people from the scene were also transported to a hospital with injuries.

Heavy delays are expected in the area while crews investigate and clean up debris.

There is no access to the eastbound Highway 401 from the northbound Highway 427.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

10h ago

A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people, including at least 3 critically

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people. Victims were transported...

8m ago

Top Stories

Family of Canadian woman detained by ICE says it's a 'nightmare'

WASHINGTON, D. C. — Paula Callejas was trying to expand her swimsuit business in Florida after taking time off to take care of her ailing father in Canada before his death. Instead of celebrating the...

2h ago

Residents' group opposes liquor licence for new sports bar in Kensington Market

A first-time restaurateur says his dream of opening a sports bar in Kensington Market could turn into a nightmare if the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) denies him a liquor licence based...

2h ago

Toronto police identify 14-year-old wanted for murder in stabbing of Shahnaz Pestonji

Toronto police are searching for a 14-year-old young offender in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Investigators say Shahnaz Pestonji had just finished buying...

10h ago

A vehicle drives into a crowd in Los Angeles, injuring 30 people, including at least 3 critically

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A vehicle rammed into a crowd of people waiting to enter a nightclub along a busy boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday, injuring 30 people. Victims were transported...

8m ago

Most Watched Today

2:02
16-year-old boy dead after float plane crashes into Lake Scugog dock

Durham Regional Police officers say a 16-year-old has died after a small float plane crashed into a dock in Caesarea on Lake Scugog. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is probing what happened leading up to the crash. Nick Westoll reports.

9h ago

2:43
Police seek 14-year-old suspect in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in North York

Toronto police received court approval to name and release images of the 14-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 71-year-old woman in North York. Jazan Grewal reports.

10h ago

1:19
Family of woman killed in unprovoked attack speak out: 'She always saw the positive'

The family of 71-year- old Shahnaz Pestonji, who was killed in an unprovoked attack, tearfully remember the matriarch of their family as a positive and kindhearted person.

19h ago

0:33
22-year-old woman shot in Scarborough plaza

A 22-year-old woman was left critically injured after being shot in a Scarborough plaza parking lot.

22h ago

2:27
Elderly woman fatally stabbed while loading groceries in North York parking lot

A 71 year old woman was fatally stabbed in a North York parking lot, while loading her groceries. As Jazan Grewal reports, the suspect is still at large.

More Videos