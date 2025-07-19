Woman in her 80s seriously injured in two-vehicle crash on the lakeshore
Posted July 19, 2025 8:42 pm.
An elderly woman was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash on the lakeshore that left one car on its side.
Police were called to the area of Lower Jarvis Street and Lake Shore Boulevard East just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
One of the vehicles ended up on its side as a result of the collision.
Paramedics say a woman in her 80s was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
There is no word if any charges will be laid as the cause of the crash is currently under investigation.