Auditor general plans to examine Canada’s international students program

Auditor general Karen Hogan speaks during a news conference on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2025 2:55 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 3:29 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general is planning a probe of Canada’s international students program after critics claimed that public services were ill-equipped to take on a surge in student visas.

A spokesperson for auditor general Karen Hogan says her office is planning an audit of the program for 2026.

That review is in the early stages and details of its scope and timelines are still pending.

News of the planned audit was first reported by the Globe and Mail.

Critics argue Canada’s rapid increase in international student admissions over recent years drove up youth unemployment and worsened the housing crisis.

The federal Liberal government put a cap on study permit applications last fall and plans to consult on future student intake levels this summer.

