Raptors’ Brandon Ingram questionable for Game 7 vs. Cavaliers

Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram looks to shoot during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (Nate Billings/AP)

By Sportsnet

Posted May 2, 2026 5:41 pm.

Brandon Ingram‘s status for Game 7 is up in the air.

The Toronto Raptors have listed Ingram as questionable for Sunday’s winner-take-all game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced Saturday.

Ingram was ruled out for the Raptors’ thrilling Game 6 win on Friday due to right heel inflammation. He was spotted in a walking boot after the game.

The star forward reaggravated the injury in the second quarter of Wednesday’s Game 5 road loss.

With one game off between Game 5 and Game 6, the Raptors said his heel did not improve despite a day of rest.

Ingram has averaged 12 points in the series and had a 23-point performance in Toronto’s Game 4 victory Sunday. Ingram was 0-for-2 from the field and had one point, one rebound, and two assists in 11 minutes on Wednesday before departing.

With Ingram out in Game 6, Ja’Kobe Walter saw an increase in minutes and stepped up in a major way.

The 21-year-old Walter scored 24 points on 4-of-9 shooting from three in 43 minutes, and helped the Raptors keep their season alive with a 112-110 win in overtime.

The series shifts back to Cleveland for Game 7 on Sunday (Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet+, 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT).

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