Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel are married

FILE - Charli xcx departs The Mark Hotel prior to attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, file)

By Maria Sherman And Sian Watson, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2025 12:39 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2025 1:04 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Charli XCX and The 1975 drummer George Daniel have tied the knot. A representative for Daniel confirmed to The Associated Press that the pair married over the weekend.

The couple were seen posing in front of London’s Hackney Town Hall on Saturday. Daniel wore a suit, and Charli XCX wore a Vivienne Westwood bridal mini dress, Vogue confirmed.

Representatives for Charli XCX did not immediately respond to AP’s request for comment.

The “BRAT” pop star posted a video on TikTok while wearing the same bridal minidress. It featured the text “when george isn’t crying when he sees me walking down the aisle,” and a caption, “luckily he did.”

The Grammy-winning Charli XCX, born Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is an English singer and songwriter who first made waves in 2012 for writing the synth-pop hit, “I Love It” for the Swedish duo Icona Pop and in 2014, for her collaboration with rapper Iggy Azalea on “Fancy.” In the years since, she’s continued to innovate, working with the futuristic hyperpop collective PC Music. Most recently, she released the energetic, hedonistic, summer-defining album, “BRAT.”

Daniel is an English musician, record producer and DJ, best known as the drummer and founding member of the popular pop-rock band The 1975.

Charli XCX and Daniel announced their engagement on Instagram in 2023. The pair have collaborated a number of times in the past. Daniel is a feature co-producer and co-writer on two “BRAT” tracks.

___

AP Music Writer Maria Sherman reported from New York.

Maria Sherman And Sian Watson, The Associated Press




