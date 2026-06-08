updated

2 women charged in violent distraction robbery as Toronto police warn of cross‑Canada pattern

Loredana Gardian, 23, of Toronto, (right) was arrested on June 2. Patricia Ghivea, 20, of Toronto, was arrested on May 31. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 8, 2026 8:33 am.

Last Updated June 8, 2026 1:34 pm.

Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter — an incident investigators now believe is linked to similar crimes across multiple jurisdictions, including Halton Region, Hamilton and Montreal.

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 incident around 12 p.m. near Finch Avenue West and Woodbine Downs Boulevard, where a woman sitting in her vehicle was approached by two suspects.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim while she sat in her car, handed her a fake iPhone and counterfeit jewellery to distract her and tried to remove her jewellery during the interaction. She then allegedly forcibly ripped gold chains from her neck, causing minor injuries, and fled the area.

Investigators later released video of the incident, which shows the suspects using a common distraction technique seen in similar cases across the GTA and beyond.

Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter. Photo: TPS.

2 suspects identified and arrested

Both suspects were identified, located and arrested. Search warrants were executed at their residences. Patricia Ghivea, 20, of Toronto, was arrested on May 31 and charged with robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit a summary offence and assault peace of public officer.

She appeared in court on June 5.

Loredana Gardian, 23, of Toronto, was arrested on June 2 and charged with robbery with violence and conspiracy to commit a summary offence. She appeared in court on June 3.

Police have released images of both accused and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Superintendent Ron Taverner said the case highlights how distraction‑style thefts often span city and provincial boundaries, deliberately targeting vulnerable victims in busy public spaces.

“As is often the case with these types of crimes, the activity was not confined to Toronto,” Taverner said. “The accused is alleged to be connected to similar incidents in Halton Region, Hamilton, Montreal, and potentially other jurisdictions.”

He added that with Toronto preparing to host visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, police are urging residents and tourists to stay alert.

Distraction robberies have become a recurring concern in Toronto in recent years. In these incidents, suspects typically create a diversion — asking for directions, dropping items, or engaging a victim in conversation — while an accomplice removes wallets, phones, or other valuables. The offences often occur in crowded areas such as transit hubs, shopping districts, and outside retail outlets.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Peel police say airline captain flew hundreds of flights 'without the necessary licence'

Peel Regional Police say an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without 'the necessary licence." The startling revelation came as part of a fraud investigation dubbed Project Icarus -- the details...

1h ago

Homeowner repeatedly hit by vandals fighting to change Toronto’s bylaws

Over the past few months, Annie Woo’s 96-year-old father has had a series of health issues. A recent fall cracked his vertebrae and when hospitalized for that, doctors discovered he also has dysphagia. “He’s...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Hot and sticky conditions expected mid-week in GTA, humidex could soar to low 40s

Residents in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) got a taste of the humidity late last week but that will pale in comparison to what’s in store later this week in the city. The week kicked...

26m ago

Ottawa offers millions in loans to airlines struggling with high jet fuel costs

MONTREAL — The federal government is offering big loans to airlines struggling to cope with the soaring price of jet fuel. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the new aid program will...

20m ago

Top Stories

Peel police say airline captain flew hundreds of flights 'without the necessary licence'

Peel Regional Police say an airline captain flew hundreds of flights without 'the necessary licence." The startling revelation came as part of a fraud investigation dubbed Project Icarus -- the details...

1h ago

Homeowner repeatedly hit by vandals fighting to change Toronto’s bylaws

Over the past few months, Annie Woo’s 96-year-old father has had a series of health issues. A recent fall cracked his vertebrae and when hospitalized for that, doctors discovered he also has dysphagia. “He’s...

SPEAKERS CORNER

3h ago

Hot and sticky conditions expected mid-week in GTA, humidex could soar to low 40s

Residents in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) got a taste of the humidity late last week but that will pale in comparison to what’s in store later this week in the city. The week kicked...

26m ago

Ottawa offers millions in loans to airlines struggling with high jet fuel costs

MONTREAL — The federal government is offering big loans to airlines struggling to cope with the soaring price of jet fuel. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says the new aid program will...

20m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Repeat vandalism in Toronto leaves homeowners frustrated

A woman whose father received an order from the City of Toronto to clean up graffiti on his property is speaking out about what she calls punitive city bylaws. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

0:44
More humidity on the way for Toronto

The GTA will see more humid conditions along with some showers throughout the week.

13h ago

1:52
Israel support walk returns to Toronto streets

Tens of thousands took to the street Sunday morning in support of families in Israel. The event has been happening for decades and has grown in recent years. David Zura explains.

16h ago

2:51
Final weekend subway closure, service ramp up ahead of FIFA World Cup arrival in Toronto

Increased service and one final weekend subway closure before World Cup arrives in Toronto later this week. Afua Baah speaks with an expert to see if the red rocket is ready for the world.

19h ago

2:22
Three seniors dead after Markham house fire

Three people have died in hospital after being injured in a residential fire that happened in Markham on Friday, Alessandra Carneiro reports.

20h ago

More Videos