Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter — an incident investigators now believe is linked to similar crimes across multiple jurisdictions, including Halton Region, Hamilton and Montreal.

The charges stem from a Feb. 21 incident around 12 p.m. near Finch Avenue West and Woodbine Downs Boulevard, where a woman sitting in her vehicle was approached by two suspects.

According to police, the suspects approached the victim while she sat in her car, handed her a fake iPhone and counterfeit jewellery to distract her and tried to remove her jewellery during the interaction. She then allegedly forcibly ripped gold chains from her neck, causing minor injuries, and fled the area.

Investigators later released video of the incident, which shows the suspects using a common distraction technique seen in similar cases across the GTA and beyond.

Toronto police have arrested two women in connection with an alleged violent distraction robbery in Rexdale over the winter. Photo: TPS.

2 suspects identified and arrested

Both suspects were identified, located and arrested. Search warrants were executed at their residences. Patricia Ghivea, 20, of Toronto, was arrested on May 31 and charged with robbery with violence, conspiracy to commit a summary offence and assault peace of public officer.

She appeared in court on June 5.

Loredana Gardian, 23, of Toronto, was arrested on June 2 and charged with robbery with violence and conspiracy to commit a summary offence. She appeared in court on June 3.

Police have released images of both accused and believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Superintendent Ron Taverner said the case highlights how distraction‑style thefts often span city and provincial boundaries, deliberately targeting vulnerable victims in busy public spaces.

“As is often the case with these types of crimes, the activity was not confined to Toronto,” Taverner said. “The accused is alleged to be connected to similar incidents in Halton Region, Hamilton, Montreal, and potentially other jurisdictions.”

He added that with Toronto preparing to host visitors from around the world for FIFA World Cup 2026, police are urging residents and tourists to stay alert.

Distraction robberies have become a recurring concern in Toronto in recent years. In these incidents, suspects typically create a diversion — asking for directions, dropping items, or engaging a victim in conversation — while an accomplice removes wallets, phones, or other valuables. The offences often occur in crowded areas such as transit hubs, shopping districts, and outside retail outlets.