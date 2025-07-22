Canadians proud to be considered ‘nasty’ in defending sovereignty, Eby says

B.C. Premier David Eby says most Canadians would be 'proud to be considered mean and nasty' if it means protecting Canadian sovereignty, in response to Trump's ambassador's comments on tense Canadian-U.S. relations.

By Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 2:38 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 2:50 pm.

British Columbia Premier David Eby says “most Canadians would be proud” to be considered mean and “nasty” for standing up for their sovereignty and economy in the face of threats from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

But he says Americans are friends, colleagues and family members, and B.C. has worked in close partnership with states in the U.S. Pacific Northwest for many years, spurring economic growth and other benefits on both sides of the border.

Eby’s remarks come the day after U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra told a conference that Canadians avoiding U.S. travel and banning American alcohol are among the reasons Trump thinks they are “nasty” to deal with.

The ambassador told the crowd at the annual Pacific NorthWest Economic Region Foundation summit in Bellevue, Washington, that such steps “don’t send positive signals” about Canada treating the United States well.

Eby told media at a premiers’ gathering in Huntsville, Ont., that cross-border co-operation in the region is an example of why Canadians “have no interest in being mean and nasty” and instead want to work together with Americans.

Statistics Canada figures show the number of Canadians returning home by car from south of the border fell just over 33 per cent in June compared with the same month last year, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year declines.

Return trips by air fell just over 22 per cent year-over-year.

The number of Americans arriving in Canada by air decreased 0.7 per cent in June compared with the same time last year, while arrivals by car dropped 10.4 per cent.

