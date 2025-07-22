Justice Department wants to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell

FILE - Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, during a news conference in New York on July 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2025 8:52 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 10:45 am.

The Department of Justice wants to interview Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend, who was convicted of helping the financier sexually abuse underage girls and is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, a senior official said Tuesday.

If Ghislaine Maxwell “has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a post on X, adding that President Donald Trump ”has told us to release all credible evidence.” A lawyer for Maxwell confirmed there were discussions with the government.

The overture to attorneys for Maxwell, who in 2022 was sentenced to 20 years in prison, is part of an ongoing Justice Department effort to cast itself as transparent following fierce backlash from parts of Trump’s base over an earlier refusal to release additional records in the Epstein investigation.

As part of that effort, the Justice Department, acting at the direction of the Republican president, last week asked a judge to unseal grand jury transcripts from the case. That decision is ultimately up to the judge.

Epstein, who killed himself in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, exploiting vulnerable girls as young as 14, authorities say. He couldn’t have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion, prosecutors say.

The Justice Department had said in a two-page memo this month that it had not uncovered evidence to charge anyone else in connection with Epstein’s abuse. But Blanche said in his social media post that the Justice Department “does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead.”

He said in his post that, at the direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, he has “communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department.” He said he anticipated meeting with Maxwell in the coming days.

A lawyer for Maxwell, David Oscar Markus, said Tuesday in a statement: “I can confirm that we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully. We are grateful to President Trump for his commitment to uncovering the truth in this case.”

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video...

4m ago

12 charged, more than $2M stolen in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

9m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

52m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

13m ago

