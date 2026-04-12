Katy Perry shares photos of Justin Trudeau at Coachella

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are shown in this photo posted on Perry's Instagram account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Instagram, @katyperry

By Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2026 12:51 pm.

Last Updated April 12, 2026 1:28 pm.

Katy Perry is sharing more photos of her boyfriend, former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, after the pair attended the Coachella music festival this weekend.

The pop star shared snaps of the couple to Instagram eating food and walking around the festival grounds with Trudeau wearing a white T-shirt and backwards Montreal Alouettes baseball cap.

The official Montreal Alouettes Instagram account replied to Perry’s post praising Trudeau for the hat choice.

Perry also shared a video of her and Trudeau dancing together while watching Canadian pop star Justin Bieber perform his headlining set at the California music festival.

Perry has posted numerous photos of Trudeau in the past and the pop star made it onto his Instagram page after the World Economic Forum in Davos, which the couple attended together in January.

Trudeau’s brother Alexandre told The Canadian Press in an interview last month that the former prime minister is “super happy” and “falling in love” with Perry, and that he got a chance to meet the pop star when her relationship with Trudeau became more serious.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2026.

Kathryn Mannie, The Canadian Press

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