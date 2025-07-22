Prime Minister Carney to update premiers on U.S. trade talks as Aug. 1 deadline looms

Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomes the premiers during the 2025 summer meeting of Canada’s premiers at Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., on July 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Posted July 22, 2025 9:39 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 11:01 am.

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’ll update the premiers on the state of trade negotiations with the U.S. as they meet this morning in Ontario’s cottage country.

He says Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc will be in Washington, D.C., over the next few days and “we are only going to accept the best deal for Canada.”

The premiers are gathered to talk about eliminating internal trade barriers and U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 35 per cent tariffs on a wide variety of Canadian goods on Aug. 1.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is again calling for Canada to match the U.S. tariffs “dollar for dollar,” saying strength is the one thing Trump understands.

He says the federal government needs to be ready to support industries hit hard by the trade war, and Canada needs to onshore production of things like aluminum cans and steel beams to avoid tariffs.

Ford, who chairs the Council of the Federation, says it’s refreshing for premiers to work with a prime minister who “has our backs.”

Carney also commended the premiers on the series of trade agreements they’ve signed to open up access to internal Canadian markets.

Earlier in the morning, Ford joined the premiers of Alberta and Saskatchewan in announcing a new memorandum of understanding calling for the construction of new pipelines using Ontario steel.

The agreement also calls for new rail lines to be built to help ship critical minerals from yet-to-be approved mines in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region to Western Canada.

With files from Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video...

5m ago

12 charged, more than $2M stolen in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

9m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

52m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

13m ago

Top Stories

Online video shows bed bug on TTC Line 1 subway seat

A video circulating online appears to show a bed bug crawling on a seat aboard a TTC Line 1 subway train, raising renewed concerns about cleanliness on Toronto's transit system. The 14-second video...

5m ago

12 charged, more than $2M stolen in string of 'brutal' GTA home invasions

Peel Regional Police have dismantled two violent and interconnected criminal networks responsible for a string of brutal home invasions and jewellery store robberies across the GTA — crimes that left...

9m ago

'Very brazen': Man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers are investigating an early-morning shooting homicide in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street and Davenport Road...

updated

52m ago

2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 near Markham Road

Two people are injured following a three-vehicle crash on the westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers and other emergency crews were called to area of the highway...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Uncertainty looms after ancient remains found in 2024 in east Toronto

It's been more than a year-and-a-half since ancient human remains were found below a public sidewalk on Withrow Avenue and City of Toronto staff and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation held a news conference to provide an update.

16h ago

0:35
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, ‘The Cosby Show’ actor, dead at 54

Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, most known for his role as Theo Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,' has died after an accidental drowning in Costa Rica.

20h ago

0:27
56-year-old woman fatally struck by vehicle in Markham

A 56-year-old woman was fatally struck by vehicle in Markham.

22h ago

0:35
Ravine fire sparks evacuations, road closures in Midtown

A major ravine fire triggered evacuations in Moore Park and prompted road closures in Midtown.

3:20
Father of Melina Frattolin charged with murder of daughter: New York police

The father of 9-year-old Melina Frattolin from Montreal, who was found dead in New York, has been arrested for her murder, U.S. police said.
More Videos