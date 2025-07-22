Solemn events planned to mark one year since 25,000 fled Jasper wildfire

JASPER, ALTA. — Today marks one year since roughly 25,000 tourists and residents of Jasper, Alta., were forced to flee on a single highway, after several runaway fires were discovered in Jasper National Park.

There’s expected to be solemn reflection in the beloved mountain town, as events are held to remember the evacuation and the flames that incinerated neighbourhoods two days later.

A third of the town’s structures were destroyed despite firefighters’ best efforts.

It’s estimated about 2,000 people were displaced by the fire.

A ceremony is scheduled with Mayor Richard Ireland and federal Emergency Management Minister Eleanor Olszewski.

Talking circles, group bike rides and other events are set throughout the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025.

Matthew Scace, The Canadian Press