Immigrant families threaten legal action over new directive limiting daycare access

New federal rules would prevent international students who graduate from early childhood education programs from applying for a work permit in Canada — a change that the Ontario government, colleges and advocates warn will kneecap the growth of Ottawa's signature $10-a-day child-care program.Children's backpacks and shoes are seen at a daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2025 3:01 pm.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 3:26 pm.

MONTREAL — Two families are threatening legal action over the Quebec government’s move to deny some immigrants access to subsidized daycare spots.

The two sets of parents, from France and Ukraine, are at risk of losing their children’s spots in a subsidized home daycare that costs $9.35 per day.

The Quebec government recently sent out a new directive stating that foreign workers with open work permits are not eligible for subsidized daycare.

The government says it’s enforcing an existing rule, but lawyers for the parents say the province is creating a restriction that is invalid and illegal.

Unions representing daycare workers say hundreds of children could lose their daycare spots because of the new directive.

The government says there’s a high demand for daycare spots in Quebec, and calls the restriction “a matter of fairness.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in favour of a plan...

22m ago

Driver charged after shocking sidewalk stunt in Brampton

A Brampton man is facing charges after a video showing a car speeding down a sidewalk to bypass traffic went viral, sparking public outrage and a police investigation. The video, widely shared online,...

1h ago

Vehicle fails to remain after crash with motorcycle in Richmond Hill

A driver allegedly fled the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Richmond Hill. Police in York Region say they were called to Bayview Avenue and Major Mackenzie Drive East just before 4 p.m. for...

10m ago

GTA under heat warning as region braces for sweltering heat

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the GTA, including Toronto, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly...

1h ago

Man dead in single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a man has a died after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.

7h ago

Heat event will arrive later this week

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

20h ago

City of Toronto not set to replace Twyn Rivers Drive bridge until 2027

Twyn Rivers Drive is a key connection between Scarborough and Pickering. A large part has been closed since mid-2024 due to structural concerns involving Stott's bridge. As Nick Westoll reports, the replacement work isn't set to begin until 2027.

22h ago

Peel police crack down on violent crime rings behind home invasions, robberies

Twelve arrests, dozens of victims, and millions in stolen goods. Peel police announce a second major takedown in two weeks, linking violent crime networks to brutal home invasions and robberies. One suspect remains on the run. Brandon Rowe reports.

18h ago

Remembering a rock star: Ozzy Osbourne passes away at 76

Heavy metal rocker Ozzy Osbourne has passed away at the age of 76. Stephanie Elam looks back at his life and legacy.

23h ago

