‘MAGA superstar:’ Permits revoked for two of Christian singer’s East Coast concerts

Christian musician Sean Feucht of California sings during a rally at the National Mall in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 23, 2025 11:01 am.

Last Updated July 23, 2025 1:56 pm.

HALIFAX — Public officials in Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have cancelled concerts by a U.S.-based Christian musician, citing complaints from residents and planned protests that raised concerns about public safety.

Singer Sean Feucht describes himself as a musician, missionary, author and activist.

Having spoken out against “gender ideology,” abortion and the LGBTQ+ community, his religious and political views have grabbed the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

Late on Tuesday, Parks Canada issued a statement saying it received advice from police before revoking the permit for Feucht’s performance, scheduled for Wednesday night at the York Redoubt National Historic Site overlooking Halifax harbour.

“Parks Canada has reassessed the conditions of the permit and potential impacts to community members, visitors, concert attendees and event organizers,” the agency’s statement said, adding there were “security challenges” with the site — a British fort built in 1793.

“After careful review, and due to heightened public safety concerns, Parks Canada has notified the organizer that the permit has been revoked.”

Parks Canada did not respond to a request for an interview and Feucht could not be reached for comment.

On Wednesday, the City of Charlottetown confirmed it had also consulted police before telling Feucht his concert slated for Thursday at Confederation Landing was cancelled due to “evolving public safety and security concerns.”

The Atlantic magazine, based in Washington, D.C., recently described Feucht as a Christian nationalist who has become a “MAGA superstar.”

“Between praising President Donald Trump as God’s chosen one and suggesting that abortion supporters are ‘demons,’ Feucht has repeatedly advocated for the fusion of Church and state,” the article says.

During a 2023 performance in Wisconsin, Feucht is quoted as saying, “Yeah, we want God in control of government …. We want God writing the laws of the land.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, he performed at Christian-rock concerts in violation of lockdown orders. And in 2020, he was representing the Republican party when he failed to win a congressional seat in California.

In response to Parks Canada’s decision, Feucht posted a video on his Facebook page saying he was the victim of intolerance.

“This is the classic playbook of the media, of the anti-Christian bigots out there that hate Christians,” he said. “This is the same, exact place where people gathered for a Pride event last week. But now they’re not so tolerant when peaceful Christians come together.”

In another social media post, Feucht announced the Halifax-area concert venue would be moved to a site in Shubenacadie, N.S., a rural community about 60 kilometres northeast of Halifax.

“This is not the hour to bow down to the mob,” Feucht said Wednesday on Facebook. “No, we need to rise up. Tonight, we are going to gather. The show is going on, baby. God is with us.”

Feucht has concert dates scheduled for Thursday in Moncton, N.B., followed by a show in Quebec City on Friday, and a string of performances in Ottawa, Toronto and five locations in Western Canada.

There was no shortage of support for Feucht’s tour on his Facebook page.

“I am also embarrassed and ashamed to hear this is happening,” said one supporter. “We live near Moncton and can’t wait to go see the Lord moving through you here Thursday night.”

Another commenter was more blunt: “Wow, this is just a Christian event. Not political.”

But there were detractors as well.

“It has nothing to do with free speech,” wrote one commenter. “It is directly a reflection of Sean’s political views that support the threat against (Canadian) sovereignty.”

Before city officials in Charlottetown revoked Feucht’s concert permit, they issued a statement saying it was aware of concerns raised about the event, but they said there were legal restrictions on limiting access to public spaces.

Still, the officials expressed the city’s support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“This week marks the beginning of Pride Fest 2025,” they said. “The City of Charlottetown stands in full support of our diverse and vibrant 2SLGBTQ+ community.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

GTA under heat warning as region braces for sweltering heat

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the GTA, including Toronto, with forecasters calling for two straight days of sun and soaring temperatures — and Thursday shaping up to be particularly...

updated

5m ago

Driver charged after shocking sidewalk stunt in Brampton

A Brampton man is facing charges after a video showing a car speeding down a sidewalk to bypass traffic went viral, sparking public outrage and a police investigation. The video, widely shared online,...

37m ago

Police identify man fatally shot in Toronto's Carleton Village

Toronto Police Service (TPS) investigators have identified a man who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in the city's Carleton Village neighbourhood. Authorities were called to the Osler Street...

36m ago

Suspects sought after 2 Indian restaurants in Scarborough destroyed by arsonists

Toronto police have released new security images of two suspects wanted in connection to two separate arsons at restaurants in Scarborough that investigators believe are linked. The first incident took...

1h ago

