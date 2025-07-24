Canada condemns Israel over humanitarian crisis in Gaza

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday accused the Israeli government of failing to prevent a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Gaza and of violating international law by denying aid.

In a post on X, Carney said Israel’s control of aid distribution must be replaced by “comprehensive provision” of humanitarian assistance led by international organizations.

“Canada calls on all sides to negotiate an immediate ceasefire in good faith,” he said.

“We reiterate our calls for Hamas to immediately release all the hostages, and for the Israeli government to respect the territorial integrity of the West Bank and Gaza.”

Israel’s parliament on Wednesday approved a symbolic motion to annex the West Bank. Annexation of the West Bank could make it impossible to create a viable Palestinian state alongside Israel, which is seen internationally as the only realistic way to resolve the conflict.

Carney said Canada supports a two-state solution, with Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand set to attend a UN conference next week in New York on the issue.

Anand said it is “inexcusable” that women and children in Gaza are without adequate access to food and water.

“The Israeli government must allow the uninhibited flow of humanitarian aid to reach Palestinian civilians, who are in urgent need,” she said on X.

Their comments came on the same day French President Emmanuel Macron announced his country would recognize Palestine as a state.

Macron said in a post on X that he would formalize the decision at the UN General Assembly in September.

“The urgent thing today is that the war in Gaza stops and the civilian population is saved,” he wrote.

The mostly symbolic move puts added diplomatic pressure on Israel as the war and humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip rage.

France is now the biggest western power to recognize Palestine, and the move could pave the way for other countries to do the same. More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, including more than a dozen in Europe.

The Palestinians seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank, annexed east Jerusalem and Gaza, territories Israel occupied in the 1967 Mideast war.

Canada was one of more than two dozen countries, including the United Kingdom, Japan and Australia, that issued a joint statement this week calling for an immediate end to the war in Gaza.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press