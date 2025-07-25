Driver dead in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 401 in Mississauga

A 60-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, provincial police say.

In a post on X around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Ontario Provincial Police stated the crash occurred on the westbound express lanes at Mississauga Road.

Paramedics transported the driver to hospital, where he later died.

The area was closed to traffic at Hurontario Street but reopened just before 3 p.m.

No details have been released on what led to the crash.