Murder case against father of 9-year-old Montreal girl moves to a grand jury

This undated booking photo provided by the New York State Police shows Luciano Frattolin, who is charged with murder and concealing of a corpse in the death of his daughter, Melina Frattolin. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - New York State Police via AP (Mandatory Credit)

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 11:39 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 12:21 pm.

MONTREAL — The case against the father of a nine-year-old Montreal girl found dead in Upstate New York will move directly to the grand jury stage.

The court in Ticonderoga, N.Y., and the secretary for the district attorney both confirmed that the felony hearing scheduled to take place today for Luciano Frattolin has been cancelled.

Instead the case will move to a grand jury, where its members will assess the prosecution’s evidence to decide whether there is probable cause that Frattolin killed his daughter Melina and should stand trial.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse after his daughter’s body was found in a shallow pond in New York state last weekend.

Police have said Frattolin originally reported his daughter missing and potentially abducted, but officers determined the story to be false.

Preliminary autopsy results released this week concluded the nine-year-old Canadian girl died from asphyxia due to drowning, and the death was ruled a homicide.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Speed camera cut down near Jane and St. Clair in latest incident of vandalism

A speed camera on Rockcliffe Boulevard near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue is the latest one to be damaged in Toronto. Toronto police confirmed the camera has been cut down and the incident is under...

1h ago

Toronto's new 'renoviction' bylaw rolls out next week

Toronto's bylaw aimed at preventing unnecessary evictions in order to hike up rents under the guise of renovations will go into effect next week. Starting July 31, landlords will need a licence before...

1h ago

Trump says he hasn't 'had a lot of luck' with Canada ahead of latest tariff deadline

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday his administration hasn't "had a lot of luck with Canada" in its trade negotiations, tempering expectations of a deal ahead of next week's deadline...

21m ago

Health Canada recalls 600K electrical outlets sold across Canada over last decade

Health Canada is recalling more than 600,000 electrical outlets sold across Canada over the last decade due to a possible fire hazard. The federal agency says three models of Electrical Devices Ground...

6m ago

