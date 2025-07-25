NDP releases official rules for leadership race to replace Singh

The NDP has released the official rules for its leadership race, which include requirements that candidates gather specific numbers of signatures from supporters in diverse regional, racial and LGBTQ+ groups.

At least 10 per cent of a candidate’s signatures must come from young New Democrats aged 25 years or under.

Candidates must also collect at least 50 signatures from each of five different regions in Canada — the Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies, and B.C. and the North.

A new permanent leader to replace Jagmeet Singh will be chosen through a ranked ballot vote, allowing party members to rank candidates in order of preference.

The party announced earlier this month that candidates will be required to pay a $100,000 entry fee.

The official campaign kicks off in September and the final vote will be in March, when the party holds its convention in Winnipeg.