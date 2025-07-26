2 people brought to hospital after car crash in Brampton
Posted July 26, 2025 9:34 pm.
A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, authorities say.
According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened near Mayfield Road and Torbram Road just before 7:00 p.m.
Officers say one vehicle crashed into a ditch.
A second male victim was also brought to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics say his condition is non-life-threatening.
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.