2 people brought to hospital after car crash in Brampton

Peel Paramedic Services ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 26, 2025 9:34 pm.

A woman was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries on Saturday following a two-vehicle collision in Brampton, authorities say.

According to Peel Regional Police, the crash happened near Mayfield Road and Torbram Road just before 7:00 p.m.

Officers say one vehicle crashed into a ditch.

A second male victim was also brought to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics say his condition is non-life-threatening.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known.

