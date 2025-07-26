Man in his 20s seriously injured in early morning North York stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York.

Investigators say they were called to the area Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on a suspect except that they were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.