Man in his 20s seriously injured in early morning North York stabbing

A Toronto Police Service forensic identification services van is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted July 26, 2025 7:38 am.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York.

Investigators say they were called to the area Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

There was no immediate word on a suspect except that they were last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

