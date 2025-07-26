Montreal air quality worst in the world due to wildfires in Prairies

People visit the Mount Royal lookout in Montreal on Monday, July 14, 2025. Much of Central Canada and Manitoba were placed under special air quality statements or warnings early Monday morning amid smoke from wildfires, as Environment Canada advised residents to limit time outdoors and watch for smoke exposure symptoms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 26, 2025 10:34 am.

Last Updated July 26, 2025 10:54 am.

MONTRÉAL — Smoke from wildfires in the Canadian Prairies has led to air quality warnings across southern Quebec.

Swiss company IQAir this morning ranked Montreal as having the worst air quality in the world.

Environment Canada has issued warnings that recommend limiting time spent outdoors.

It says people with existing health conditions, seniors, pregnant women, infants, and young children should avoid strenuous outdoor activities this weekend.

Heat warnings are also in effect in southern Quebec for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

Temperatures are expected to top 30 degrees C during the day and remain above 20 degrees C at night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Toronto collective repairs items for free and teaches you how to fix them

A casual discussion about retirement plans more than 12 years ago has turned into a widespread sustainability movement, as Repair Café Toronto continues to add pop-up locations and events across the city. Back...

2h ago

OPP say five commercial tractor trucks taken in early morning theft

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after five commercial tractor trucks were stolen in Midhurst, Ont. Investigators say the trucks were taken near County Road 27 and Bayfield Street around...

1h ago

Man in his 20s seriously injured in early morning North York stabbing

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York. Investigators say they were called to the area Bayview Avenue and Steeles Avenue East area just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday,...

4h ago

Police search for suspect after man shows up at North York hospital with gunshot wound

Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot early Saturday morning. Investigators say the man showed up at a nearby hospital following reports of a shooting in the area of Victoria...

4h ago

