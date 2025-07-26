Police search for suspect after man shows up at North York hospital with gunshot wound
Posted July 26, 2025 7:31 am.
Toronto police are investigating after a man in his 20s was shot early Saturday morning.
Investigators say the man showed up at a nearby hospital following reports of a shooting in the area of Victoria Park and Huntingwood Drive just after 2:30 a.m.
Police say the man’s injuries are considered non-life threatening.
There was no immediate suspect description available except that someone was last seen fleeing the area in a vehicle.