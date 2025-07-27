Homicide unit called to investigate fatal shooting in Dundas, Ont.

A Hamilton Police Service officer is seen standing in front of a cruiser. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 27, 2025 7:05 pm.

Last Updated July 27, 2025 8:23 pm.

A fatal shooting that took place in Dundas, Ont. over the weekend is being probed as a homicide, according to investigators.

Hamilton Police say they were called to the area of 77 Governors Road at approximately 5:00 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting.

“As a result, the Homicide Unit has been called in to continue the investigation,” officials said in a statement. “Please expect a heavy police presence in the area for the next several hours.”

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

