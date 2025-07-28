Canada’s Summer McIntosh has won her second gold medal at the world swimming championships, taking the women’s 200-metre individual medley on Monday.

The 18-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes, 6.69 seconds — nearly two seconds ahead of American Alex Walsh, who claimed silver in 2:08.58.

Fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Laval, Que., won bronze in 2:09.15.

With that medal McIntosh is now Canada's most decorated long course world championship swimmer with 10.

McIntosh holds the world record in the event and was the heavy favourite heading into the final.

This win adds to the 400 freestyle gold she earned on the opening day of competition.

McIntosh is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet.