Canada’s Summer McIntosh wins second gold at world swimming championships

Summer McIntosh of Canada competes in the women's 400-meter freestyle final at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, Sunday, July 27, 2025. (Lee Jin-man/AP).

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 28, 2025 9:12 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 9:52 am.

Canada’s Summer McIntosh has won her second gold medal at the world swimming championships, taking the women’s 200-metre individual medley on Monday.

The 18-year-old Toronto native touched the wall in two minutes, 6.69 seconds — nearly two seconds ahead of American Alex Walsh, who claimed silver in 2:08.58.

Fellow Canadian Mary-Sophie Harvey, of Laval, Que., won bronze in 2:09.15.

McIntosh holds the world record in the event and was the heavy favourite heading into the final.

This win adds to the 400 freestyle gold she earned on the opening day of competition.

McIntosh is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet.

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

6m ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

1h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

1h ago

Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, ferry fares in Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney says that tolls on Prince Edward Island's Confederation Bridge will be reduced starting Aug. 1, along with a handful of other Atlantic travel fees. Starting Friday, the bridge...

19m ago

