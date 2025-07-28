A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city.

The heat warning is expected to continue through Tuesday, with daytime highs exceeding 30°C. On Monday, temperatures are forecast to soar past 33°C, with the humidex making it feel closer to 41. Tuesday is forecast to reach a high of 31°C, and similar conditions are expected to persist until at least mid-week.

“The hottest conditions are expected [Monday] and Tuesday. Confidence has increased that cooler temperatures will arrive on Wednesday, bringing an end to the heat event,” Environment Canada states.

A slight cool down is expected by Wednesday, with temperatures easing and the possibility of the heat warning being lifted. There is currently a 30 per cent chance of showers in Toronto on Wednesday, with temperatures expected to drop to 17°C overnight.

Sunny skies set to stick around through the week

Despite the slight possibility of rain on Wednesday, don’t expect the sun to be going anywhere — forecasters say Toronto will see mostly sunny skies throughout the week and into the long weekend.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” Canada’s weather agency added.

UV levels remain high, and residents are advised to wear sunscreen, stay in the shade whenever possible, and never leave people or pets unattended in parked vehicles.

“Drink water often and before you feel thirsty to replace fluids. Close blinds or shades and open windows if outside is cooler than the inside. Turn on air conditioning, use a fan, or move to a cooler area of your living space,” Environment Canada says.

“If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park.”

