Child struck by vehicle while riding bike in North York
Posted July 31, 2025 12:47 pm.
Last Updated July 31, 2025 12:52 pm.
A child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in North York on Thursday afternoon, Toronto police say.
It happened at around 12:09 p.m. in the Bathurst Street and Brooke Avenue area.
Police say the driver remained on scene.
The child’s injuries are considered minor. Police did not reveal the child’s exact age or gender.
Drivers can expect delays in the area, police said.