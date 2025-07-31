3 injured in crash involving motorcycle, vehicle in Mississauga

A serious collision involving a motorcycle and a car late Wednesday night has left three people injured, including two in critical condition, according to Peel Regional Police.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. at the intersection of Ridgeway Drive and Dundas Street West. The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries, while two others were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are unclear.

As a result of the collision, Ridgeway Drive was closed between Dundas Street and Laird Road for several hours. It has since reopened to traffic.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.