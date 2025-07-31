Fans are paying a premium to see the first-place Toronto Blue Jays as tickets become a hot commodity.

Getting into Rogers Centre to see Canada’s only Major League Baseball team has quickly morphed into a costly endeavour this summer that has surprised some fans.

A recent sold-out series against the New York Yankees saw the cheapest seats on resale sites going for more than 200 dollars apiece. The Blue Jays won that series, taking two of three games from New York.

Meanwhile, a ticket in the 500 level for Friday’s series-opener with the Kansas City Royals was in the neighbourhood of 80 dollars as of yesterday; more than double face value.

“I’ve been checking on tickets for a Blue Jays game in August for a few weeks. Amazing what [the] ‘best record in baseball’ will do for ticket sales,” wrote one X user.

“I swear, sometimes the Blue Jays [ticket] scalpers are some of the absolute worst… what was once an $70-80 ticket are now going for well over $150… absolutely bonkers,” wrote another.

Blue Jays return home to face Royals with trade deadline on tap

The Blue Jays (64-46) just wrapped up a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles, avoiding a sweep on Wednesday with a come-from-behind 9-8 win.

Entering Thursday’s off day, the Blue Jays have a 9-5 record since the All-Star break and are four games ahead of the second-place Yankees (59-49) and five games ahead of the third-place Boston Red Sox (59-51).

Toronto is expected to make additional moves ahead of Thursday’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline to bolster the baseball club as it pushes for the playoffs. The Blue Jays acquired right-handed reliever Seranthony Dominguez from the rival Orioles on Tuesday for pitching prospect Juaron Watts-Brown.

Kevin Gausman is expected to get the start for Friday’s home game against the Royals, who will counter with Michael Wacha. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET.

With files from the Canadian Press