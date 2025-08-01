‘And Just Like That …’ to end after third season

This image released by HBO shows Sarah Jessica Parker, from left, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon from the series "And Just Like That." (Craig Blankenhorn/HBO via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2025 5:09 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 6:26 pm.

And just like that, a universe of fun, friendship and fashion is coming to an end.

Michael Patrick King, showrunner of the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That …,” announced on Instagram that the series will end after the third season concludes. Fans have a two-part finale to savor later this month.

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over these many years,” he wrote.

King said he decided to wrap things up while writing the season’s final episode. He then split the finale into two episodes. The last episode will drop Aug. 14.

In a long, heartfelt Instagram post of her own, Sarah Jessica Parker, who played the iconic Carrie Bradshaw character in both series, called the sequel “all joy, adventure, the greatest kind of hard work alongside the most extraordinary talent.” She included a montage of Carrie’s fashion and moments.

Parker added: “I am better for every single day I spent with you. It will be forever before I forget. The whole thing. Thank you all. I love you so.”

Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon returned for the sequel. Largely absent was Kim Cattrall and her Samantha Jones, though Cattrall did make a brief, uncredited cameo in the Season 2 finale. Samantha’s absence was explained as a move to London. Reports of pay and personal disputes bubbled over behind the scenes.

The original series ran from 1998 to 2004, taking pop culture by storm with the style and drama of the 30-something friends in New York City. They shopped. They brunched. They dated, leaning on each other as Parker’s Carrie, a writer, chronicled it all.

The sequel picks up their lives in their mid-50s, to mixed reviews. Carrie became a widow. Nixon’s Miranda Hobbes came out as queer. Davis’ Charlotte York Goldenblatt copes with husband Harry’s prostate cancer diagnosis.

Fashion remains ever-present, including all those iconic heels still clacking through New York’s brownstone-lined streets.

In her farewell post, Parker wrote of her stylish Carrie that she, “Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City.” She called Carrie “my professional heartbeat for 27 years.”

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Industry group urges Ford to cancel $140M contract awarded to U.S. firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project after a U.S.-owned company was awarded a $140 million contract. The Trillium Health Partners’...

26m ago

Potential measles exposure at four locations in York Region over the past week

Public health officials in York Region are informing the public about a potential measles exposure at four locations over the past week. York Region Public Health says an individual confirmed to have...

2h ago

Trump orders US nuclear subs repositioned over statements from ex-Russian leader Medvedev

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a warning to Russia, President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the repositioning of two U.S. nuclear submarines “based on the highly provocative statements” of the country's...

6m ago

Police allege 2 men used 'deception, coercion and control' in sex trafficking of teen girl

Toronto police have arrested two suspects accused of using "deception, coercion and control" in the sex trafficking of a 15-year-old girl. Investigators say the suspects created online ads advertising...

4h ago

