Four dead, including three children, in crash southeast of Quebec City: police

QUÉBEC — Quebec provincial police say four people are dead, including three children under the age of 10, following a car crash southeast of the provincial capital on Saturday.

Quebec provincial police say the victims include a 29-year-old man and and three children all from the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

The crash took place on an unpaved, narrow road in St-Luc-de-Bellechasse, about 65 kilometres southeast of Quebec City.

Provincial police say for a reason that remains under investigation, the vehicle slammed into a tree on a rural road in the area about 5:30 p.m.

First responders found the vehicle’s occupants were trapped inside and unresponsive and they were taken from wreckage to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Two other deaths were recorded on Saturday involving motorcycle accidents, adding to what has been a deadly two weeks on the road during the construction holiday in the province, which ends today.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2025.

The Canadian Press