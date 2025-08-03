Police arrest man after alleged sexual assault in Financial District public washroom

Toronto police have arrested a man after an alleged sexual assault in the city’s Financial District.

Investigators say just before 3 p.m. on June 24, a man approached someone in a public washroom in the Bay Street and Temperance Street area and allegedly sexually assaulted them before fleeing the scene.

Midhat Cehovic, 60, of Vaughan, was arrested on August 3 and charged with sexual assault. He is scheduled to appear in court to answer the charge on September 22.