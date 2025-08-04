1 man shot at North York karaoke bar, police say

Toronto police are investigating a dangerous shooting that took place inside a North York karaoke bar early Monday morning.

According to investigators, officers were called to the area of Victoria Park Avenue and Sparks Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a man in his 20s at the scene who had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries and remains in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for a suspect who is described as an East Asian male who is approximately five-foot-four and between 20 and 30 years old. He has a slim build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.