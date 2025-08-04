Wildfire smoke continues to linger over Toronto

Smoke from wildfires is expected to continue drifting across southern Ontario and impacting air quality in Toronto, according to Environment Canada.

Toronto recorded some of the worst air quality in the world on Monday, as wildfire smoke filled the skies over the GTA, creating gritty, hazy conditions.

In a statement issued Saturday, the weather agency said wildfire smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility throughout the region.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” said the statement.

The statement also says the wildfire smoke may persist into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday.

Environment Canada warns that as smoke levels increase, so do health risks.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” it said. “Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

Seasonal temperatures ahead after the long weekend

Dry conditions are in the forecast across the GTA this week, with seasonal temperatures expected in the coming days.

Temperatures will continue to climb into Thursday and Friday, as temperatures reach a high of 30°C expected on Thursday, with humidex value of 34.