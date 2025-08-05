Man arrested in Broadview streetcar stabbing, victim also facing separate assault charges

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 5, 2025 5:36 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 5:43 pm.

Toronto police have arrested a man in connection to a stabbing on a Broadview streetcar on Monday. The victim in the stabbing is also facing charges from two unrelated assaults.

Investigators say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street East on Monday.

It’s alleged the victim and male suspect were both on board a streetcar when they became engaged in a physical altercation. The suspect then allegedly assaulted and stabbed the victim.

The victim exited the streetcar after asking for help. She was located nearby and taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, who was not known to the victim, fled the scene.

After an investigation, Gullu Jiwani, 72, of Toronto was arrested and charged with assault with weapon and aggravated assault.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

During the investigation, it was also determined that the female victim was identified as the alleged suspect wanted in connection to two previous reports of alleged assaults on two victims at Broadview Station, also on Monday.

Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sabrina Young, 31, is facing two counts of assault, one count of assault with weapon or imitation weapon and disobey lawful order of court.

She was also scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Top Stories

Privacy commissioner launches investigation into WestJet cybersecurity incident

Canada's Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into a WestJet cybersecurity incident that took place in June. The Calgary-based airline initially informed customers of a cybersecurity incident...

1h ago

Court approves sale of storied music venue El Mocambo to new owner

Former “Dragons’ Den” star Michael Wekerle sunk a lot of money into the El Mocambo, but couldn't breathe enough fire into the storied venue, which now has a new owner. The legendary rock bar on...

1h ago

Toronto police on scene of shooting in Scarborough apartment building, 1 male victim

Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building where a male victim has been located. Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the victim to hospital with non...

19m ago

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

5h ago

