Raw milk sickens 21 people in Florida including 6 children

FILE - A dairy cow is milked at a farm in Newcastle, Maine, Tuesday, March 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

By Kate Payne, The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2025 12:44 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 2:05 pm.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Six children are among 21 people who have E. coli or campylobacter infections after consuming raw milk from a farm in Florida, public health officials said.

Seven people have been hospitalized, and at least two of them are suffering severe complications, the Florida Department of Health said Monday. It did not specify if any of the six infected children under 10 are among those being treated in hospitals, nor how many people were infected by E. coli, campylobacter or both bacteria.

“Sanitation practices in this farm are of particular concern due to the number of cases,” reads the state advisory, which did not identify the farm linked to the cluster of infections in northeast and central Florida.

Raw milk appears to be gaining in popularity, despite years of warnings about the health risks of drinking unpasteurized products. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say raw milk is one of the “riskiest” foods people can consume.

Raw milk is far more likely than pasteurized milk to cause illnesses and hospitalizations because of dangerous bacteria such as campylobacter, listeria, salmonella and E. coli, research shows. The infections can cause gastrointestinal illness, and in some cases may lead to serious complications, including a life-threatening form of kidney failure. Young children, the elderly, immunocompromised people and pregnant women are at greater risk of complications.

“We invented pasteurization for a reason,” said Keith Schneider, a food safety professor at the University of Florida. “It’s maddening that this is happening.”

States have widely varying regulations regarding raw milk, with some allowing retail purchases in stores and others allowing sale only at farms. Some states allow “cowshares,” in which customers buy milk produced by designated animals, and some allow consumption only by farm owners, employees or “non-paying guests.”

In Florida, the sale and distribution of raw milk for human consumption is illegal, but retailers get around the ban by labeling their products as for pet or animal food only. Schneider called it a “wink, wink, nudge, nudge,” form of regulation.

“Everybody knows that they’re selling it for human consumption,” Schneider said, adding that people getting sick — or even seriously ill — from drinking raw milk is “not a question of if, but when.”

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Kate Payne, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

1h ago

Toronto police, CBSA arrest stabbing suspect in Niagara after violent assault

Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city's downtown core over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m.,...

38m ago

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway. Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced...

3h ago

Top Stories

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

1h ago

Toronto police, CBSA arrest stabbing suspect in Niagara after violent assault

Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city's downtown core over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m.,...

38m ago

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway. Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.

2h ago

1:13
Two 19-year-olds sent to hospital after North York shooting

Two 19-year-old men were sent to hospital after a shooting near Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue.

3h ago

2:19
Dwayne Gretzky preparing for 'bucket list' concert

They have a reputation as one of the best live bands in Toronto and this week Dwayne Gretzky will be playing the biggest show of their career. CityNews' Music Reporter Lindsay Dunn has the story

19h ago

2:00
One man injured after shooting inside North York Karaoke bar

Another violent incident in Toronto this long weekend. Police now continue their search for a suspect after a shooting inside a North York Karaoke bar. Afua Baah reports.

19h ago

2:52
Toronto among worst air quality in the world

Toronto's skyline has been cloaked in smoke for days now. Experts have been warning people to limit their exposure and stay indoors. And that couldn't come at a worse time for those hoping to enjoy the long weekend. Catalina Gillies reports.

19h ago

More Videos