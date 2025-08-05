Toronto police on scene of shooting in Scarborough apartment building, 1 male victim

Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building where a male victim has been located.

Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the victim to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His age wasn’t revealed.

Officers were called to the building in the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area at around 2:47 p.m.

A male suspect fled prior to police arrival.

He’s described as Black, around five foot ten, with a slim build wearing black clothing.

This is a developing story.

More to come