Toronto police on scene of shooting in Scarborough apartment building, 1 male victim
Posted August 5, 2025 3:23 pm.
Last Updated August 5, 2025 3:26 pm.
Toronto police are on the scene of a shooting inside a Scarborough apartment building where a male victim has been located.
Paramedics tell CityNews they transported the victim to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. His age wasn’t revealed.
Officers were called to the building in the Danforth Road and Midland Avenue area at around 2:47 p.m.
A male suspect fled prior to police arrival.
He’s described as Black, around five foot ten, with a slim build wearing black clothing.
This is a developing story.
More to come