2 suspects sought in Scarborough shooting, 1 injured

Toronto police say two suspects were seen fleeing after a male was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East and Warden Avenue area.

A male victim was located at the scene. He was taken to hospital by paramedics with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.

His age wasn’t revealed.

The suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Warden Avenue.

They’re described as male Black teenagers. One is around five foot six with short dreadlocks, wearing a red shirt. The other is around five foot six with a black shirt and bandana over his face.

No further details were immediately available.