Canadians applying for a Nexus card can no longer choose an ‘X’ gender marker

Canadians renewing or applying for Nexus travel cards can no longer choose an X gender marker, following an executive order from U.S. President Donald Trump that says the American government will only recognize the male and female sexes.

The change took effect in February 2025.

New applicants and people renewing their membership can apply using a Canadian passport with the “X” gender identifier but will have to select “male” or “female” for their Nexus membership, says a spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency.

Nexus cards identifying current members by a gender other than “male” or “female” will remain valid, the spokesperson says.

Nexus memberships are valid for five years and are meant to speed up border crossings between Canada and the United States.

The spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency says that while Canada and the U.S. share management of the Nexus program, the application process is housed on a U.S system operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.