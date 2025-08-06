Conservatives still lead in party fundraising as Liberals close in

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, June 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Sarah Ritchie, The Canadian Press

Posted August 6, 2025 12:12 pm.

Last Updated August 6, 2025 1:29 pm.

The Conservatives are still bringing in more through donations than any other federal political party, but their fundraising has dropped since the spring election.

The Tories raised just over $9.1 million in the quarter that ended in June, through donations from more than 82,000 people.

That outpaced the Liberals, who brought in $7.7 million from more than 116,000 donors.

It’s a steep drop for the Conservatives from their pre-election fundraising push, which raised $28 million in the first quarter of this year.

The NDP’s numbers have been steady this year, with more than 38,000 people giving the party $1.9 million in the last quarter.

The New Democrats lost official party status in the April election and political strategists have warned they’re in a challenging financial position, with loans to repay and far less money coming in from Elections Canada.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

45m ago

'Most ridiculous ruling I've ever seen': Ford slams court decision on bike lanes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional is the "most ridiculous" ruling he has ever seen. Ford has already said his government...

1h ago

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

43m ago

Top Stories

'He took it all': Victim of suspected romance scam out nearly $200K

A Toronto man has lost his entire life’s savings after a months-long online relationship with someone he met on a dating app, making him one of the latest victims in a scam targeting thousands of Canadians...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicle 'availability and reliability' latest issue to face line before launch

Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said crews are figuring out the 'maintenance profile' of the 10-year-old Eglinton Crosstown LRT vehicles.

45m ago

'Most ridiculous ruling I've ever seen': Ford slams court decision on bike lanes

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says a court decision declaring his law to remove three Toronto bike lanes unconstitutional is the "most ridiculous" ruling he has ever seen. Ford has already said his government...

1h ago

'Please, it's my birthday': Police share video of Ferrari driver charged with stunt driving

York Regional Police have shared video of a man being pulled over in his Ferrari and charged with stunt driving, despite his pleading to the officer to give him a pass because it was his birthday. YRP...

43m ago

Most Watched Today

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

2h ago

0:38
Dubai brand chocolate recalled over salmonella outbreak

Health Canada has announced a recall on several pistachio brands and products containing pistachios including the viral Dubai brand chocolate bar over a salmonella outbreak.

4h ago

2:49
Woman killed and two injured in alleged hatchet attack

A 65 year old man is now facing second degree murder charges and aggravated assault after an overnight attack Tuesday morning in Brampton. Shauna Hunt talks with neighbours who fondly remember the victim.

20h ago

1:56
Brampton woman killed in alleged hatchet attack, neighbours say

A Brampton neighbourhood was left in shock after a woman was fatally attacked allegedly with a hatchet.
0:52
Chopper footage captures aftermath of TTC streetcar and vehicle head-on collision

Two people were sent to hospital after a vehicle and TTC streetcar crashed in a head-on collision on Bathurst Street and Robinson Street.
More Videos