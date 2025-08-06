Conservatives still lead in party fundraising as Liberals close in
Posted August 6, 2025 12:12 pm.
Last Updated August 6, 2025 1:29 pm.
The Conservatives are still bringing in more through donations than any other federal political party, but their fundraising has dropped since the spring election.
The Tories raised just over $9.1 million in the quarter that ended in June, through donations from more than 82,000 people.
That outpaced the Liberals, who brought in $7.7 million from more than 116,000 donors.
It’s a steep drop for the Conservatives from their pre-election fundraising push, which raised $28 million in the first quarter of this year.
The NDP’s numbers have been steady this year, with more than 38,000 people giving the party $1.9 million in the last quarter.
The New Democrats lost official party status in the April election and political strategists have warned they’re in a challenging financial position, with loans to repay and far less money coming in from Elections Canada.