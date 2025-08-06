Toronto Police show off whopping drug seizure after North York raid, 2 arrested

Toronto police investigators say they’ve taken a mountain of illegal drugs off the streets and arrested two people after a probe that culminated with a raid at a residence in North York.

Police released a photo showing off the mammoth seizure, which includes dozens of Tupperware containers allegedly filled with crystal meth and cocaine.

The drug trafficking investigation began in July and later that same month, on July 31, Drug Squad officers executed a search warrant in the Finch Avenue West and Bathurst Street area.

During that search officers say they seized a whopping 17,405 grams of meth, and 1,470 grams of cocaine.

On top of the drugs, police say they seized a semi-automatic JR Carbine Multi Caliber firearm (pictured below), 88 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, and a large quantity of Canadian cash.

Two suspects were arrested during the raid.

Emmanuel Igarza, 36, of Toronto, faces 16 charges, including drug trafficking and possession, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and fail to comply with a probation order, among others.

Christian Igarza, 32, of Toronto, is charged with drug possession, possession of proceeds from crime exceeding $5,000, along with various weapons charges.