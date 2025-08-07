Dirt bike rider charged for allegedly striking police officer in Mississauga

A Peel Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Meredith Bond

Posted August 7, 2025 5:49 pm.

A dirt bike rider has been charged for allegedly striking a police officer while trying to flee in Mississauga back in July.

Peel police say officers were attempting to stop a dirt bike rider who was driving erratically in the area near Eglinton Avenue and Erin Mills Parkway on July 1.

It’s alleged that the youth driver was seen doing wheelies and other dangerous maneuvers, and while trying to avoid police, the dirt bike made contact with a cruiser.

An officer then attempted to arrest the driver when he was allegedly struck as the dirt bike fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer suffered serious injuries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

After an investigation, the youth was arrested on August 7 and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and failure to remain at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

The youth was released on a promise to appear.

