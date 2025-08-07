Police seek man in connection with alleged sexual assault in Markham

Police in York Region are searching for a man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in Markham.

Investigators say a woman was walking south on Kennedy Road towards Denison Street on August 4 when she was approached by a man she did not know. After engaging in a conversation, the man allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

Police say the man followed her to a nearby shopping centre and waited for her to finish shopping. He then began to talk to her, allegedly touching her again in a sexual manner before following her north on Kennedy Road.

The man is described as five feet six, 150 pounds, with a thick beard and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.