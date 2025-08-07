Police seek man in connection with alleged sexual assault in Markham

Photo of suspect wanted in connection with multiple sexual assault allegations in Markham on August 4, 2025. YPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 7, 2025 1:46 pm.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 1:50 pm.

Police in York Region are searching for a man after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times in Markham.

Investigators say a woman was walking south on Kennedy Road towards Denison Street on August 4 when she was approached by a man she did not know. After engaging in a conversation, the man allegedly touched her in a sexual manner.

Police say the man followed her to a nearby shopping centre and waited for her to finish shopping. He then began to talk to her, allegedly touching her again in a sexual manner before following her north on Kennedy Road.

The man is described as five feet six, 150 pounds, with a thick beard and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Toronto's youth unemployment crisis: Young people want to work but having a hard time, report finds

A new report about Toronto's youth unemployment crisis found young people are not asking for handouts and are seeking fair access to employment. The Toronto Youth Employment Postcard Report is a "youth-driven...

25m ago

Niagara Falls man facing 81 charges in historical sex assaults involving kids as young as 8

A 53-year-old man is facing a total of 81 charges following an investigation into historical sexual assaults involving children as young as eight years old. Police in Niagara Region say the eight-month...

4m ago

Victim in Entertainment District shooting dies of his injuries

The victim in the Entertainment District shooting over the weekend has died of his injuries. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area just after 10:30 p.m....

3h ago

Ford warns Trump could reopen trade pact, slams tariffs in CNN interview

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is sounding the alarm over escalating trade tensions with the United States, warning that President Donald Trump could unilaterally reopen the Canada–United States–Mexico...

38m ago

