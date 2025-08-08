In a moment that will resonate deeply with Toronto Blue Jays fans across the country, beloved broadcaster Buck Martinez is set to return to the booth Friday night at Dodger Stadium, calling the Jays’ series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers alongside longtime partner Dan Shulman.

Martinez, 76, last called a Blue Jays game on May 28, stepping away due to health concerns that have now been revealed as a recurrence of the cancer he first battled in 2022.

In an interview with Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun, Martinez shared that doctors discovered the same cancer had spread to his lung during a check-up in Houston this past May.

Despite the diagnosis, Martinez has fought through another round of chemotherapy, telling Longley, “I didn’t know if I was getting back.”

Martinez’s absence from the booth stretched over two months, during which time Dan Shulman was joined by Joe Siddall. Dan’s son, Ben Shulman, also recently called Blue Jays games, with current Sportsnet analyst and former major-league catcher Caleb Joseph filling in, as well.

Now, with the Blue Jays in playoff contention and the baseball world watching, Martinez is back — not just as a broadcaster, but as a symbol of resilience.

“I don’t want them to make a big deal,” he told the Toronto Sun. “Hey, I was away. I’m back. Let’s get to work.”

Following this weekend’s series in Los Angeles, Martinez said he will return to Toronto for a homestand before heading back to Houston for one final chemo session. He plans to be back full-time by Sept. 1, when the Blue Jays travel to Cincinnati to play the Reds.

Martinez has been calling Blue Jays games with Sportsnet since 2010, initially alongside Pat Tabler.

The Blue Jays enter the Dodgers’ series coming off a sweep of the Colorado Rockies, in which Toronto outscored the Rockies 45-6 in three games. In addition to Martinez’s triumphant return, Friday’s game will feature two future Hall of Famers in starters Max Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw.

First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.