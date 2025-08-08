The Big Story

Keep calm and swim on: how a Canadian man conquered the English Channel

A view of the English Channel from the cliffs of Beachy Head. (iStock) Info

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 8, 2025 7:24 am.

It started as an activity to release frustrations in the wake of the pandemic, and ended with an accomplishment that only three dozen Canadians can lay claim to.

On July 26-27, Toronto high school teacher Sam Garrison defeated the odds and made a solo swim across the English Channel.

It was no easy task, as Sam faced hurdles that included jellyfish and oil tankers as he made the 58-kilometre swim.

But messages from friends and family served as inspiration, as well as his goal to raise money for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Sam about his journey from the pool to the channel, and just how sore his arms and legs are.

Top Stories

Voice of the Blue Jays returns: Buck Martinez back after latest cancer fight

In a moment that will resonate deeply with Toronto Blue Jays fans across the country, beloved broadcaster Buck Martinez is set to return to the booth Friday night at Dodger Stadium, calling the Jays' series...

1h ago

Second arrest made in shooting homicide of international student Harsimrat Randhawa

Hamilton police announced a second arrest in the shooting death of Harsimrat Randhawa, a 21-year-old Mohawk College student who was killed in April while standing near a bus stop in broad daylight. Authorities...

2h ago

Police arrest 3rd male youth in fatal east-end stabbing of teen boy

Toronto police say a third male youth has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy last month in the city's east end. Abdoul Aziz Sarr, 14, was stabbed and later died...

25m ago

Police issue Canada-wide warrant for suspect in connection with Markham shooting

York Regional Police (YRP) investigators have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a 35-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting in Markham earlier this year. Officers were called to the area of...

8m ago

