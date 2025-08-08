Keep calm and swim on: how a Canadian man conquered the English Channel

It started as an activity to release frustrations in the wake of the pandemic, and ended with an accomplishment that only three dozen Canadians can lay claim to.

On July 26-27, Toronto high school teacher Sam Garrison defeated the odds and made a solo swim across the English Channel.

It was no easy task, as Sam faced hurdles that included jellyfish and oil tankers as he made the 58-kilometre swim.

But messages from friends and family served as inspiration, as well as his goal to raise money for the Daily Bread Food Bank.

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Sam about his journey from the pool to the channel, and just how sore his arms and legs are.