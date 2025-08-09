Canada joins international partners to condemn Israel plan to take over Gaza City

Smoke rises from Gaza City as seen seen from a Jordanian Air Force C-130 plane during an airdrop of humanitarian aid for Palestinians, Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Raad Adayleh)

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2025 12:05 pm.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 1:43 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada is joining international partners panning Israel’s plan to take control of Gaza City.

Foreign ministers from several countries including Canada, Australia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom say they reject a decision taken by the Israeli security cabinet on Friday to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza.

They say it will serve to aggravate an already catastrophic humanitarian situation, forcing further mass movement of civilians, as well as endanger the lives of hostages still being held.

Israel’s cabinet approved a plan Friday to take control of Gaza City and the country’s Foreign Ministry said the plan is not to hold Palestinian territory long-term but rather to rout Hamas.

The countries say in the joint statement today that any attempts to annex territory or extend settlements would violate international law.

On Friday, Prime Minister Mark Carney delivered a similar message, but stopped short of saying whether Canada would consider sanctions against Israel.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.

The Canadian Press

